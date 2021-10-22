Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TPST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempest Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TPST opened at $13.56 on Thursday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($6.75). As a group, analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 36,962 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.