Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.150-$6.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$19.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.66 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.29-1.52 EPS.

NYSE THC traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.56. The stock had a trading volume of 19,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,644. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average of $66.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.49.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

