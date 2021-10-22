Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-1.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.871-5.171 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.06 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.150-$6.380 EPS.

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.84 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.92. 30,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average is $66.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $76.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.