TenX (PAY) One Day Volume Hits $702,897.00

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. During the last seven days, TenX has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One TenX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. TenX has a total market cap of $11.67 million and approximately $702,897.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00047024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00102836 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.23 or 0.00198046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010542 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

PAY is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

