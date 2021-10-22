Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

TRNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

NYSE TRNO opened at $71.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 0.55. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $71.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

