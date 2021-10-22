Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TSCDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. Tesco has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

