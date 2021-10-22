Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $1,000.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $669.13.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $894.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $885.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.63, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $749.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $689.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,698 shares of company stock valued at $68,075,339 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

