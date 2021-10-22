Texas Roadhouse Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 12,661 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 861% compared to the average daily volume of 1,318 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on TXRH. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

TXRH opened at $88.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,261,000 after acquiring an additional 82,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $794,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

