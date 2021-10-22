The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 551,302 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $28,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,572,393,000 after acquiring an additional 578,136 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 251,485 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,781,000 after purchasing an additional 657,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,363,000 after purchasing an additional 55,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,077,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,018,000 after purchasing an additional 898,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of BK stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $60.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

