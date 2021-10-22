The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BKG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.55) to GBX 5,848 ($76.40) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,231.50 ($68.35).

BKG stock opened at GBX 4,204.50 ($54.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,604.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,805.59. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,232 ($68.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a GBX 371 ($4.85) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 6th. This is an increase from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $9.13. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

