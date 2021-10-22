The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.69. 233,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,881. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.85. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.35.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 35,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Blackstone Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.99% of The Blackstone Group worth $1,989,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

