The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given New $935.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $965.00 to $935.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $819.81.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

NYSE SAM traded up $8.68 on Friday, reaching $525.90. The stock had a trading volume of 30,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,807. The Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $496.86 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $555.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $868.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.72.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 42.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.