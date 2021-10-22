The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $6.47 EPS

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47), Fidelity Earnings reports. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share.

SAM stock traded up $19.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $536.35. 18,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,807. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $496.86 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $555.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $868.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Boston Beer stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 115.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of The Boston Beer worth $89,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $821.69.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.