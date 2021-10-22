The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,838,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,298 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 449,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after buying an additional 29,670 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,197,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,026,000 after buying an additional 844,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

SCHW stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $82.57.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 185,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $15,038,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,085,020 shares of company stock worth $83,720,562 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

