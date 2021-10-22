The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €53.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €53.00 ($62.35) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Danone in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.29 ($70.93).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €56.22 ($66.14) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €59.63. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

