The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $308.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.52.

Shares of TGT opened at $254.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target has a one year low of $150.80 and a one year high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

