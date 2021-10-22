The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $60.73 Per Share

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Sunday, October 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $60.73 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $52.85. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $12.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $40.18 EPS.

GS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.19.

Shares of GS opened at $407.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.88. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76. The company has a market capitalization of $137.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

