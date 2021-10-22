The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €205.00 Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays set a €229.00 ($269.41) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €205.67 ($241.96).

RI opened at €197.80 ($232.71) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €187.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of €181.06. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

