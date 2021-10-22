The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on THG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

NYSE:THG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.15. The company had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,178,000 after buying an additional 60,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,549,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

