The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $184.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.91.

Get The Hershey alerts:

NYSE:HSY opened at $180.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.05. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 17,356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after purchasing an additional 760,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,871,000 after purchasing an additional 656,943 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $49,608,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.