The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,087,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,686. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $39.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $56,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.