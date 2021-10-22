The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.10 Million

Brokerages expect that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will announce $25.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the lowest is $21.30 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full year sales of $83.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.90 million to $91.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $290.33 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $358.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Lion Electric.
The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $146,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $764,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $5,523,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LEV stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45.
About The Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
