The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 281 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of MarineMax worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 4.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in MarineMax by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 3.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in MarineMax by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

HZO stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $70.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.75.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

