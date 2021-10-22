The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys New Stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANAT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American National Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American National Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,948,000 after purchasing an additional 47,388 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American National Group by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American National Group by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American National Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANAT opened at $189.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.02. American National Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $195.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

