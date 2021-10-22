The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys New Stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 7.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 5.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPI opened at $73.75 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 4.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.87.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. The firm had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

