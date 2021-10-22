The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Agenus were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Agenus by 367.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

AGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.35. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

