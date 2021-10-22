The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $626,000 Stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 583,954 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.5% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 475,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after purchasing an additional 96,573 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 57.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 126,840 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.62, a P/E/G ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $224,552.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $738,904.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,840 shares of company stock worth $11,231,761. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.