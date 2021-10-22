The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $557,000 in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Apartment Investment and Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth $78,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terry Considine bought 138,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $970,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 514,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,463. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AIV opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

