The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 16,686 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Agenus were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth $13,641,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 47,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agenus alerts:

In other Agenus news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Agenus Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.