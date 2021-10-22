The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 5,999 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 74.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 63.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,919 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $224,552.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,333 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $738,904.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,840 shares of company stock worth $11,231,761. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.87 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 716.62, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

