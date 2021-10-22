The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases Shares of 7,095 Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,475,000 after purchasing an additional 483,443 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $20,653,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $4,386,000. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $73.75 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.87.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. The company had revenue of $294.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

