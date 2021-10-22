The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of MarineMax worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 6,515.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $47.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.75. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

HZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

