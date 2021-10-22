The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Mosaic for the third quarter have been going down over the past month. The company is likely to gain from higher demand for fertilizers. Demand for phosphate and potash in North America has been strong in 2020, and the momentum is likely to continue through this year. Strong grower economics are driving fertilizer demand globally. The Vale Fertilizantes buyout is also expected to deliver significant synergies. Mosaic is also expected to benefit from its cost-reduction initiatives. Its efforts to lower debt are also encouraging. Also, it has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Mosaic faces challenges from lower phosphate demand in China and India and operational issues in the Fertilizantes unit. Further, the company faces headwind from higher raw material costs due to tight supply. “

Get The Mosaic alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MOS. Bank of America increased their price target on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho began coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

MOS stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $42.69. The company had a trading volume of 45,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,823. The Mosaic has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 968.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 441.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Mosaic (MOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.