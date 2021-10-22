The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $201.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $195.00 to $201.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.03.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $212.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $106.85 and a 12 month high of $213.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.46.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,117,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 778,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

