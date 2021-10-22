The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $29,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $140.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $340.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.07 and a 200 day moving average of $138.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.