The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on REAL. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on The RealReal in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $13.10 on Friday. The RealReal has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 3.09.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The RealReal will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $84,849.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 432,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,360 shares of company stock worth $1,740,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

