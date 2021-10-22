The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.72.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 219.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 102,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.