The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is CIBC Asset Management Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,795,381 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,243,409 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 5.6% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,385,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,935,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,112 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,226,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,336,000 after acquiring an additional 767,464 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,464,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,899,000 after acquiring an additional 649,944 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.27. 14,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average is $68.35.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.16.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

