The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,863,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 758,124 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.7% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of The Walt Disney worth $339,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after acquiring an additional 940,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,242,020,000 after purchasing an additional 959,579 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.63. The stock had a trading volume of 184,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,540,297. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $308.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

