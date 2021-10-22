The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,011 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $171.34 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.35 billion, a PE ratio of 280.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

