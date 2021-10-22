The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.60.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of NYSE WU opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.99.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.
About The Western Union
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
Featured Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.