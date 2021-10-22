The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

