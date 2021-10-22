Theodore Blegen Sells 1,897 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total value of $942,031.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 910 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $433,305.60.

On Monday, September 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total value of $916,232.03.

On Friday, August 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.24, for a total value of $890,148.28.

On Thursday, August 12th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,379 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total value of $630,340.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,474 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $676,742.88.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $517.50 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.21 and a 1-year high of $521.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.63.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,769,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 383.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after acquiring an additional 67,576 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.56.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

