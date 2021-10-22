Therese Tucker Sells 29,575 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 29,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $3,692,143.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Therese Tucker sold 15,661 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.54, for a total value of $1,872,115.94.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total value of $1,173,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total value of $1,174,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Therese Tucker sold 29,412 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $3,547,969.56.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $7,315,903.04.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Therese Tucker sold 13,287 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total value of $1,576,901.16.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $1,092,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $1,092,600.00.

Shares of BL opened at $126.19 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.71.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

