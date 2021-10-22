TheStreet Lowers Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) to C+

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HCSG. William Blair cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,322,000 after buying an additional 94,203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,664,000 after buying an additional 18,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

