Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Hits $1.65 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $68.77 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00105029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.61 or 0.00427753 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00033694 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

