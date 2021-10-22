Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 458,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,309,000. Soliton comprises approximately 3.2% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned 2.14% of Soliton as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Soliton by 2,755.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 356,422 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Soliton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,086,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Soliton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,200,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Soliton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,006,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soliton by 30,583.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 171,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOLY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,086. Soliton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.98 million, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.14.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Soliton, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.

