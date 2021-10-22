Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Invests $1.77 Million in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 264.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,818,000 after buying an additional 4,900,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 397.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,318,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,269 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,707,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,819,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,038,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 91.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,117,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,243,000 after acquiring an additional 533,718 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 288,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,862. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $60.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

