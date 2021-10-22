Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Makes New Investment in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet in the second quarter worth approximately $5,711,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 61.9% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,359,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 519,825 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet in the second quarter valued at $3,591,000. North Run Capital LP raised its stake in PowerFleet by 25.6% in the first quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,092,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after buying an additional 426,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PowerFleet by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 861,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 278,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of PWFL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.65. 15,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,794. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.82. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

