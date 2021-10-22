Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Makes New Investment in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 116,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Synchronoss Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

Synchronoss Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. 335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,830. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.49 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

