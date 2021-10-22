Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Purchases New Position in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 48,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 55.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 71,517 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 9.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.83. 31,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,464. LifeVantage Co. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $12.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a market cap of $90.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.42.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $54.78 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeVantage Profile

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.